From harems to not learning how to read until they were 10, and from wearing dresses to being sworn in drunk, listen in as The D.L. Hughley Show’s Jasmine Sanders counts down the top facts about the leaders of our nation that you NEVER would have guessed!

Follow @TheDLHughleyShow

RELATED: Wife Finds Side Piece Hiding In Her Bathroom!? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is “Single Mom’s Club” “Waiting To Exhale” 2014? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Surprising Presidential Facts Countdown: Part 1

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Surprising Presidential Facts Countdown: Part II

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

Top 10 Facts About U.S. Presidents That Will Blow Your Mind [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com