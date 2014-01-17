PLAY AUDIO

Fred Hammond has had some health trials recently so he will not be in attendance at tomorrow night’s Stellar Awards. The popular leader of United Tenors had a double knee replacement surgery recently and he admits it was tough.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” he told the Tom Joyner Morning Show. “I’d love to tell you that I went through that like a champ and that God was with me in the room and that I just went through that thing and I had the Saviour with me, but I’m gon’ tell you, man, I was crying like I was going crazy. There was some days that I was like ‘What on earth did I do?’

Hammond and United Tenors earned six Stellar Award nominations this year and will hopefully get at least one of them during the live telecast of the Awards on UPtv on January 18 at 7 p.m. Sherri Shepherd and Ricky Smiley are the hosts this year. (UP is available to Dish network subscribers on channel 188, Directv channel 338, Verizon FiOS channel 224 and on local cable.)

Fred Hammond To Miss Stellar Awards After Knee Surgery, Wants Fans to Know He’s OK was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

