“Precious” Director Begins Next Film, An MLK Biopic, With Kravitz

From Slashfilm:

The cast for Lee Daniels‘ next film, Selma, is really starting to shape up. A while back there was rumor that Robert De Niro would be on board as Alabama governor George Wallace, and that news was confirmed by Movieline. Daniels now also has Hugh Jackman in the cast (announced last week) and, seemingly, Lenny Kravitz, who did good work in “Precious.”

The film is said to largely center around the relationship between Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and President Lyndon Johnson. Beyond the core relationship between King and Johnson, the film also features the voting rights and desegregation campaigns and civil rights marches that centered in Selma, Alabama in the mid-’60s.

While talking to E! last night before the Oscars, Kravitz said he’d been cast in Selma, as civil rights activist Andrew Young. An Alabama pastor in the late ’50s, Young encouraged African-Americans to register to vote and became a friend of Dr. King. He moved to New York, but returned to the South during the Civil Rights Movement, during which he was jailed for taking part in demonstrations. This could be a relatively large role for Kravitz, depending on how Daniels is arranging Selma. READ MORE HERE!

