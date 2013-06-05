CLOSE
Paris Jackson Attempts Suicide

Paris Jackson has attempted suicide. Paris, the middle child of the late superstar Michael Jackson, was rushed to the hospital early this morning in what may have been a suicide attempt.

It’s reported that Paris was carried out of the Jackson family compound in Calabasas, California around two in the morning due to cuts on her wrists.

Emergency medical teams brought Paris to the hospital close to the family’s home. Although she was rushed to the hospital, Paris is said to be doing okay.

We will continue to update you as this story unfolds.

