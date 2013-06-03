CLOSE
National
Home

Michael Douglas Says His Throat Cancer Caused By Oral Sex

1 reads
Leave a comment

Wow.

Actor Michael Douglas has opened up about his past diagnosis, revealing that oral sex, not smoking or drinking, caused his type of throat cancer.

In a candid new interview with U.K.’s The Guardian, Douglas admits that his illness was caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Douglas also admitted that he thought that his battle with cancer would be a fatal one. He says at first he assumed the stress from his son Cameron’s legal troubles played a big factor in his sickness, according to the Huffington Post.

The actor has been cancer-free for more than two years and says he has check-ups every six months.

According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, one tract of HPV — known as HPV16 — is known to be linked to oral cancer, manifesting itself in the back regions of the throat and mouth. Douglas admits he suffered through toothaches and other oral infections for nine months before discovering his diagnosis.

cancer , HPV , Michael Douglas

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Beyonce Releases New Video Featuring Superstar Blue Ivy!!
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 17 hours ago
07.17.19
Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations, HBO Leads…
 17 hours ago
07.17.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 2 days ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close