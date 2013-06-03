Michael Douglas Says His Throat Cancer Caused By Oral Sex

Wow.

Actor Michael Douglas has opened up about his past diagnosis, revealing that oral sex, not smoking or drinking, caused his type of throat cancer.

In a candid new interview with U.K.’s The Guardian, Douglas admits that his illness was caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Douglas also admitted that he thought that his battle with cancer would be a fatal one. He says at first he assumed the stress from his son Cameron’s legal troubles played a big factor in his sickness, according to the Huffington Post.

The actor has been cancer-free for more than two years and says he has check-ups every six months.

According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, one tract of HPV — known as HPV16 — is known to be linked to oral cancer, manifesting itself in the back regions of the throat and mouth. Douglas admits he suffered through toothaches and other oral infections for nine months before discovering his diagnosis.

