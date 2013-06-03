Durham Bridge Is Strongest In The World? [VIDEO]

A street in downtown Durham is blocked after a truck got stuck under a downtown bridge this morning.

The low clearance bridge on West Pettigrew Street claimed another victim around 6:30 a.m. after a truck going east on Chapel Hill Street wedged itself underneath.

Westbound traffic can still go under the bridge, but eastbound traffic is being diverted on to West Pettigrew Street.

The bridge, built back when trucks were smaller, is no stranger to incidents like this.

It’s the fifth incident in the last couple of months.

Check out this video compilation of the bridge’s victims.

