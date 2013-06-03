CLOSE
Local
Home

Durham Bridge Is Strongest In The World? [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

A street in downtown Durham is blocked after a truck got stuck under a downtown bridge this morning.

The low clearance bridge on West Pettigrew Street claimed another victim around 6:30 a.m. after a truck going east on Chapel Hill Street wedged itself underneath.

Westbound traffic can still go under the bridge, but eastbound traffic is being diverted on to West Pettigrew Street.

The bridge, built back when trucks were smaller, is no stranger to incidents like this.

It’s the fifth incident in the last couple of months.

Check out this video compilation of the bridge’s victims.

Bridge , durham , Pettigrew , Toughest

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Beyonce Releases New Video Featuring Superstar Blue Ivy!!
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 17 hours ago
07.17.19
Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations, HBO Leads…
 17 hours ago
07.17.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 2 days ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close