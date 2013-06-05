CLOSE
Neo-Soul Singer Raheem Devaughn Coming To Raleigh

Raheem DeVaughn has given us greats hits like, “Guess Who Loves You More”, “You”, “Woman” and “Customer”. You can hear Devaughn sing all of your favorites on the The Liberation Tour June 7th, at the PNC Arena with Mary J. Blige and cousin Chrisette Michele.

This summer, DeVaughn will release his fourth studio album “A Place Called Loveland” on a new label E1 Music, The first single from the album is called Love Connection.

Check out the video to Love Connection

