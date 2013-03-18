Jennifer Hudson Set to Receive Grammys on the Hill Honor

The Recording Academy — the prestigious organization internationally known for the annual Grammy Awards — will present its 2013 Grammys on the Hill Awards in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 17th at the Hamilton.

Known as “Washington’s most interesting mix of music and politics,” the event will honor Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson for her artistic achievements and generosity as a philanthropist.

Jennifer Hudson Tells Oprah She Forgives Family Murderer: “He Never Had a Chance”

“We are elated to recognize Jennifer Hudson as not only a gifted musician and actress but as an extraordinary humanitarian who has selflessly contributed her time and talent to numerous worthwhile causes,” said Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow.

“She is one of the industry’s most enduring, giving and gifted women, and we are privileged to be honoring her artistry, her commitment, and her generosity.”

