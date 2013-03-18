Uh-Oh. Your Power Bill Could Be Going Up

The North Carolina Utilities Commission could decide whether your energy bill will be going up.

A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

The commission will have the final say on a 5.7 percent rate hike for Progress Energy customers.

Progress reportedly wants to collect $183 million extra a year to pay for upgrades to the Shearon Harris power plant and three new natural gas plants.

A preliminary settlement would allow the hike to come in two waves — a 4.7 percent jump the first year, and a one percent increase the second, which is less than the 11 percent Progress Energy originally proposed.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect in June.