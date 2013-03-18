CLOSE
Local
Home

Uh-Oh. Your Power Bill Could Be Going Up

0 reads
Leave a comment

The North Carolina Utilities Commission could decide whether your energy bill will be going up.

A hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

The commission will have the final say on a 5.7 percent rate hike for Progress Energy customers.

Progress reportedly wants to collect $183 million extra a year to pay for upgrades to the Shearon Harris power plant and three new natural gas plants.

A preliminary settlement would allow the hike to come in two waves — a 4.7 percent jump the first year, and a one percent increase the second, which is less than the 11 percent Progress Energy originally proposed.

If approved, the new rates would go into effect in June.

progress energy , Rate Increase

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 7 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 8 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 9 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close