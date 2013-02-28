Fayetteville Woman Gets 30 Years For Child Porn

A Fayetteville woman was sentenced last week to 30 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Catina Lynn Martell, 38, pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to manufacturing and producing child pornography and was sentenced on Feb. 22 for the crime.

Upon her release, she will serve a lifetime of supervised probation.

Fayetteville police found evidence that Martell had drugged a child in August 2011 and produced the pornography while the child was unconscious.

Investigators found numerous images on Martell’s computer and, with the help of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, later learned she was sharing the images internationally.

“This sentence serves as an unfortunate reminder that women can be involved in these sickening crimes, too,” Brock D. Nicholson, special agent in charge of ICE Homeland Security Investigations in Atlanta, said in a statement.