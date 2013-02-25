CLOSE
Someone Steals Panties From NC Victoria’s Secret

Someone is raiding a Victoria’s Secret store in Gaston County and taking hundreds of pairs of panties.

Gastonia police say someone stole 168 pairs of underwear from the store a Victoria’s Secret store at Westfield Eastridge Mall. The panties were valued at about $2,100.

An employee told police someone took the panties in a 20-minute period Saturday night.

It’s the second time in four days the store has been hit.

An employee says the same thing happened Tuesday, with the panties valued at $2,500.

No arrests have been made.

 

