Can Reality Shows Work Without Drama

Can reality shows be successful without all the drama? Can they be more kinder? Two things about reality shows that attract viewers is the concept of reality and the shock effect.

One shocking show that hasn’t aired, but has the attention of viewers is ‘All My Babies. Thousands of angry Blacks are protesting a new Oxygen show centered around rapper Shawty Lo, his 11 children and the 10 mothers of his children. A petition is circulating to stop the reality show before it airs.

The show Basketball Wives has been under the microscope, viewers and critics are complaining that it portrays women particularly black women in a negative light.

Can Reality show survive with DRAMA?

