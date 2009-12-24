CLOSE
NFL Player Johnny Jolly Faces Codeine Charges

Green Bay Packers defensive end Johnny Jolly appeared briefly in a Houston courtroom to answer refiled charges he illegally possessed at least 200 grams of codeine.

Jolly, 26, whose hometown is Houston, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for a second time last week, five months after prosecutors dismissed a similar charge stemming from a traffic stop a year and a half ago.

The charges were dropped in July so lab technicians could become proficient with a new piece of equipment that measures codeine, Harris County district attorney officials said.

Jolly, who has posted $10,000 bond, has said he is innocent.

