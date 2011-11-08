CLOSE
J.Lo & More Ladies Look Stunning At Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards

Jennifer Lopez Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2011Glamour Magazine’s “Women of The Year” Awards went down last night in New York where the best and brightest women from politics, art, social justice and fashion were honored for their contributions to society.

Jennifer Lopez took home the top award of the night and looked STUNNING in a beige Versace gown with a super-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Kerry Washington and Lala also looked amazing: Kerry in a bright yellow Marchesa dress with encrusted embellishments and Lala in a satin pink number with a big bow detail.

Who looked best?

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Down On Stage After Singing About Love & Exes [VIDEO]

Kerry Washington To Star In “Django Unchained”

Rachel Roy, Solange, Selita & More Dish On Style Icons & Fave Products At Fashion Week [EXCLUSIVE]

Glamour Magazine , Jennifer Lopez , kerry washington , Lala Vazquez , Rachel Roy

