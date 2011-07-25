Eric Benet Is A Single Dad To Daughter Who Sees Angels In “Trinity Goodheart”

Eric Benet is starring in Trinity Goodheart, the story of a single father who’s daughter sees angels. Elev8.com has your exclusive first look at this heartwarming film.

Click Here for the Trailer:

What happens when a 12-year-old girl goes against her father’s wishes and risks everything to find the mother she’s never known in order to reunite her fragmented family? The GMC World Premiere Original Movie Trinity Goodheart tells the inspiring story of a smart, independent young girl (Erica Gluck) who lives alone with her unconventional single father (Eric Benet). When a supernatural presence delivers one half of a broken pendant and tells her that finding the missing piece will lead her to her mother, Trinity sets out on a courageous mission to make her family whole again.

Trinity Goodheart makes its world television premiere on Saturday, August 20, 2011, at 7 p.m. ET, with encore telecasts at 9 p.m. and 12 midnight.

For years, young Trinity has designed and created paper angels to provide inspiration for the patrons of Mr. Kwon’s Deli and Bookstore, where she and her father work for room and board. But when Trinity has an encounter with an actual heavenly spirit instructing her to search for the missing half of a broken heart pendant her mother once left behind, she embarks on a journey to discover the truth about her parents’ complicated past. When she discovers that both sides of her estranged family are wealthy and accomplished but missing a deeper sense of connection and purpose, she attempts to use her free-spirited charm to get them to set their differences aside and to bring her mother home. But will her loving efforts be enough to reunite her family, or will the deep resentments of the past ultimately keep them apart for good?

Make sure you are following @Elev8official for stories like this and more. For more from Oretha Winston follow her on twitter here.