Wisconsin Gov. To Obama: “Stay Out Of Our Business”

Wisconsin — Union protests are continuing in Wisconsin as Govenor Scott Walker is threatening major budget cuts that will affect many union workers.

This morning on Fox News, Walker told Obama to “stay out of the state’s business” after Obama’s comment that Wisconsin is “waging war on unions.”

“I think we’re focused on balancing our budget,” Walker said on Fox News Friday morning. “It would be wise for the president and others in Washington to focus on balancing their budget, which they are a long ways from doing.”

