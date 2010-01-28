Serena Advances to Australian Open Finals

President Obama was giving his State of the Union address in Washington, Serena Williams was halfway around the world grunting out another win at the Australian Open to advance to Saturday’s final.

With her sister Venus watching in the stands, Williams beat Li Na 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) to record her 50th career win at Melbourne Park and move on to face the newly un-retired Justine Henin for the championship.

Venus, who lost a close match to Li in the quarterfinals, gave her little sister some pointers.

“She told me how to play her and what to do,” Serena said, according to the Associated Press. “She had chances yesterday and she knew how to play her. It always helps when you have someone who can help you out.”

Venus’ advice was nearly for naught, as Li successfully fought off four match points.

“Every time I had match points, she came up with some big serves and great shots,” Williams said. “She just goes for broke.”

Williams and Henin both halted what would have been the first all-Chinese final at the Australian Open, as Henin stopped Zheng Jie 6-1, 6-0 in her first Grand Slam tournament in two years since ending a 20-month retirement.

via:eurweb.com

