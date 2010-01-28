CLOSE
Sports
Home

Serena Advances to Australian Open Finals

0 reads
Leave a comment

President Obama was giving his State of the Union address in Washington, Serena Williams was halfway around the world grunting out another win at the Australian Open to advance to Saturday’s final.

With her sister Venus watching in the stands, Williams beat Li Na 7-6 (4), 7-6 (1) to record her 50th career win at Melbourne Park and move on to face the newly un-retired Justine Henin for the championship.

Venus, who lost a close match to Li in the quarterfinals, gave her little sister some pointers.

“She told me how to play her and what to do,” Serena said, according to the Associated Press. “She had chances yesterday and she knew how to play her. It always helps when you have someone who can help you out.”

Venus’ advice was nearly for naught, as Li successfully fought off four match points.

“Every time I had match points, she came up with some big serves and great shots,” Williams said. “She just goes for broke.”

Williams and Henin both halted what would have been the first all-Chinese final at the Australian Open, as Henin stopped Zheng Jie 6-1, 6-0 in her first Grand Slam tournament in two years since ending a 20-month retirement.

via:eurweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close