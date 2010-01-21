CLOSE
More Recalls for Toyota

Toyota Motor Sales USA is recalling 2.3 million vehicles to correct a problem that could cause the vehicles’ gas pedals to stick.

This new recall is separate from an on-going recall of 4.2 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles to correct a problem in which the pedals could become stuck under a loose floormat.

2009-2010 Toyota Rav4, Corolla, Matrix, 2005-2010 Avalon, 2008-2010 Camry, 2010 Highlander, 2008-2010 Tundra and 2008-2010 Sequoia..

The Camry Hybrid is not included in the recall.

