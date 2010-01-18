Woods Treated For Being A Sex Addict

Via: FOXNEWS.com

The worlds greatest golfer is being treated for sex addiction at a center in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. According to FOX News, Tiger Woods has checked into Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services. The clinic is said to be one of the top in the nation for sexual addiction.

Many have speculated that Woods suffers from a sex addiction. Following a November accident outside of his Florida home, Woods was linked to 14 different women ranging from party hostesses to waitresses to prostitutes. Woods has not been seen for weeks and paparazzi have been scrambling to find his latest wherabouts.

