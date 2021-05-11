HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams’ Engagement Announcement

Posted 6 hours ago

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she’s engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA’s co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Since Mother’s Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha’s recent post, the housewife said that she’s not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple’s divorce back in January. 

Falynn went on Kandi’s Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked.

If you’ve seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple’s home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting.

Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement.

