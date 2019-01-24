Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed

Posted January 24, 2019

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss made their Celebrity Big Brother debut this week and it kicked off with the ladies having an honest conversation about their failed friendship.

According to Tamar, Kandi just never liked her and according to Kandi, she didn’t know it was that serious. However, emotions (for Tamar) boiled over when the duo tried to have a civil conversation about their fallout.

Apparently Tamar felt disrespected by Kandi because she allegedly talked negative about the Love & War singer. “I had to endure being uncomfortable at work,” Tamar explained. “I wasn’t trying to attack you,” Kandi replied while softly chuckling.

Lawd, who told Kandi to laugh because it sent Tamar into a tearful rage from which led to her being turned into a gif and much needed meme on this Thursday.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

