Pretty Poodle Playlist: Music From Members of Sigma Gamma Rho

Published on November 12, 2025

On this day (Nov. 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. With the motto, “Greater Service, Greater Progress,” the ladies of SGRho have exemplified excellence in every field, including music.

Among its 100,000+ members worldwide are some notable figures in the music industry, from R&B to Gospel to Hip-Hop. In honor of Sigma Gamma Rho’s Founders’ Day, here is a playlist featuring some of our favorite poodles!

1. Martha Reeves

2. Marilyn McCoo

3. Maysa

4. Fantasia

5. Kelly Price

6. Brownstone

Note: The current lineup that was initiated includes Nicci Gilbert, Arin Jackson, and Teisha Brown

7. Marsha Ambrosius

8. MC Lyte

9. DJ Spinderella (of Salt N Pepa)

10. LaTavia Roberson (Formerly of Destiny’s Child)

11. Jekalyn Carr

12. Maranda Curtis

13. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Related Tags

Black Sororities Divine Nine music
