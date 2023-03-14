To Q, With Love: The Essential Classics of Quincy Jones

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

He’s been called a genius, an innovator, a music icon, and a national treasure. To those who know him best, he’s simply… Q.

Musician, arranger, composer, producer, and songwriter Quincy Jones celebrates his 90th birthday today (Mar. 14).

In a career spanning over 7 decades, he has revolutionized popular music in a way that few have done before or after him. The Southside Chicago native was a hitmaker for all who were fortunate enough to be in his presence. From Frank Sinatra and Lesley Gore to Michael Jackson and Tamia, Jones’ footprint is literally in every single vein of radio and beyond.

In honor of “The Dude” on his milestone birthday, here are some favorites and album cuts to celebrate!