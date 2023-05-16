Celebrate “National Mimosa Day” With Some of Our Favorite Spots in The Triangle!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Time to raise a glass! May 16 is recognized as National Mimosa Day!

As reported by the National Today website, this classic cocktail dates all the way back to the 1920s and most likely got its name from a yellow flower native to Australia. The mixed drink, which is equal parts champagne and fruit juice, is a popular go-to drink for brunch with several variations to choose from.

Now, you know we love a good mimosa around here, so we got you covered! If you’re looking for a great spot to grab a glass, check out some of our favorite spots!