What an amazing day of learning. The community came out in force to MLK Community Day 2020 at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center.

The event was hosted by Community Clovia with a performance by Rap-Unzel. Guest speakers included Elijah Lee, Cameron Bertrand and Wallace “Wallo267” Peebles.

See all the fun and education:

