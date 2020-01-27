CLOSE
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Posted 18 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty


On Jan. 26th the world received news that a fatal helicopter crash occurred in California. It was reported that 9 people were on board and they included: NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, and Christina Mauser.

Fans and close friends of Kobe Bryant were heartbroken by the news. Several NBA legends and current players shared their thoughts.

We send our condolences to all the families involved.

NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe Bryant’s Death  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

