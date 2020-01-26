CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter Crash

Posted 15 hours ago

2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ has not disclosed their source of confirmation. Kobe was 41 years old.

TMZ reported a fire broke out after his private helicopter went down. They say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office took to Twitter to report, “Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter Crash  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

KTLA in Los Angeles has confirmed that Kobe Bryant was in fact on the plane and has died.

4.

Latest
4 items
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter…
 15 hours ago
01.26.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Cathy Hughes Stuns On The Cover Of Monarch…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Went Undercover As A Lyft Driver
 5 days ago
01.22.20
unsung cruise 2020 dl
Join Rickey Smiley & Russ Parr On The…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
Tisha Campbell “Shocked” By Martin’s Comments About Past…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
Even With Money & Fame, Tiffany Haddish Still…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close