The tea is brewing and Jada Pinkett-Smith will be the one serving it! During a recent interview that singer August Alsina breaks down the real unheard story between his relationship with Ms. Jada Pinkett-Smith.

For the longest, the two have been rumored to be in a relationship despite being married to actor Will Smith.

Last year August dropped a remix to Kehlani’s ‘Nunya‘ song where he was talking about a woman that everyone assumed to be Jada. Since then the singer from New Orleans has denied the song was referencing the Red Table Talk host. Will Smith’s wife/lover/friend has spoken up and called for a Red Table Talk to do some “healing”.

There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 2, 2020

Instantly, Twitter had some meme’s locked and loaded for the occasion.

Check some of the reactions out below!

Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To The Red Table Talk, Twitter Loses It was originally published on rnbphilly.com