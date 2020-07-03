CLOSE
Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To The Red Table Talk, Twitter Loses It

Posted 12 hours ago

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


The tea is brewing and Jada Pinkett-Smith will be the one serving it! During a recent interview that singer August Alsina breaks down the real unheard story between his relationship with Ms. Jada Pinkett-Smith.

For the longest, the two have been rumored to be in a relationship despite being married to actor Will Smith.

Last year August dropped a remix to Kehlani’sNunya‘ song where he was talking about a woman that everyone assumed to be Jada. Since then the singer from New Orleans has denied the song was referencing the Red Table Talk host. Will Smith’s wife/lover/friend has spoken up and called for a Red Table Talk to do some “healing”.

Instantly, Twitter had some meme’s locked and loaded for the occasion.

Check some of the reactions out below!

 

RELATED: Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Side Piece

RELATED: August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His Blessing” Of Alleged Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith

RELATED: Will Smith Celebrity Impersonations Are SPOT ON!

Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To The Red Table Talk, Twitter Loses It  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

