Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today Stevie Wonder celebrates his 71st birthday! Over the years many have admired him for his music and despite the odds rising high above expectations. His voice has touched people all over the world whether it’s his soulful jams or soft ballads, Stevie has managed to give us some of our favorite songs! Throughout his career, he has connected with almost all of our favorite celebrities and public figures. From performances with artists like Whitney Houston, making a difference within our communities around the world with leaders like Nelson Mandela, and even getting in the driver’s seat during his Carpool Karaoke episode, Stevie has given us so many moments to smile about.

As you scroll through the photos below, let “Happy Birthday” (the right and only version) play in your head. Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder!

RELATED: Rare Performances By Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone + More Featured In New HULU Doc

RELATED: Stevie Wonder Gets Real About Breonna Taylor Case: “You Say You Believe That All Lives Matter, I Don’t Believe The F*ck You Do” [VIDEO]

RELATED: 10 Of Our Favorite Stevie Wonder Love Songs

Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here’s 19 Classic Photos Of Him & His Celeb Friends was originally published on mymajicdc.com