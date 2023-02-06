Get Ready For “The Legacy Tour” With These New Edition Classics

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In December, New Edition announced that they would be hitting the road this spring for “The Legacy Tour” with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank.

The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, South Carolina and they will be stopping by CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore!

With a little over a month, before the tour kicks off, we want to help refresh your memory with these classics and get you ready to sing your heart out.

For ticket information, click here.

WHICH IS YOUR FAVORITE?

