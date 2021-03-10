CLOSE
Home

Cardi B’s Anthem “Bodak Yellow” Diamond-Certified, Bardi Gang Celebrates The Historic Moment

Posted 11 hours ago

Summer Jam 97

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83


Cardi B and her earth-shattering hit record “Bodak Yellow” have made history.

You had to be there.

When Cardi B dropped “Bodak Yellow” back in 2017, chances are high she had no clue how big the record would be and where it would catapult her rap career. At the time, the Bronx native was still trying to get her rap career established and was on her way to reality tv stardom as a fan-favorite cast member on Mona Scott-Young’s Love & Hip Hop New York franchise. Before the song’s release, Bardi put out her Gangsta Bitch Vol.1 mixtape putting her on radars, but it was the infectious single that made her a bonafide Hip-Hop star.

Now, 4 years later, the song you literally heard everywhere was diamond-certified by the RIAA and put Cardi B in a class all by herself. “Bodak Yellow” makes Cardi B the first female rapper to have a diamond-certified song. In a video, we see Cardi being rewarded a plaque for her current Megan Thee Stallion assisted single “WAP,” which has gone 5Xs platinum and is well on its way to becoming diamond-certified before her diamond plaque is unveiled.

Keep in mind, Cardi B only has one album out, Invasion of Privacy, which won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The sky is the limit for Cardi, and her loyal fans are thirsty for her sophomore effort, which she is taking her time in putting together. Understandably so. She has her hands in many side projects like acting, sneaker collaborations, endorsement deals, and recently launching dolls.

So patience Bardi Gang, you will be rewarded. Until then, you can peep all the reactions from Cardi B’s fans to the news “Boday Yellow” is now a diamond-certified banger… FOREVA.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

Cardi B’s Anthem “Bodak Yellow” Diamond-Certified, Bardi Gang Celebrates The Historic Moment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Amazing how far Cardi B has come in such a short period of time. 

2.

Facts.

3.

The song was everywhere. Definitely a cultural moment. 

4.

LIT!

5.

CONGRATS CARDI B!

6.

SHEESH!

7.

Same.

8.

It damn sure did. 

9.

Keep winning Bardi. 

10.

Latest
Kelly Rowland’s JustFab Shoe Collection Is All About…
 11 hours ago
03.10.21
Breonna Taylors Boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, Charges Dismissed
 12 hours ago
03.10.21
Montell Jordan Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]
 12 hours ago
03.10.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After…
 12 hours ago
03.10.21
Teyana Taylor Gave Birth To The Same Beautiful…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Nia Riley Accuses Ex-Flame Soulja Boy Of Kicking…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Looney Tunes Character Pepe Le Pew Called Out…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
Vanessa Bryant Wins Case To Obtain Names Of…
 1 day ago
03.09.21
NFL Hires 1st Black Female Referee Maia Chaka
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Brandy To Star In ABC’s Hip Hop Drama…
 2 days ago
03.09.21
Stacey Abrams Shows Us The Power Of A…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
‘We Do This ‘Till We Free Us’: Book…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code…
 2 days ago
03.08.21
Close