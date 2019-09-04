CLOSE
Beyonce Sings 'Happy Birthday' To Diana Ross + More Photos From Ms. Ross' Extravaganza

Posted 10 hours ago

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Tony Barson / Getty


Diana Ross turned 75 in grand Diana Ross fashion. The legendary singer had an extravagant birthday bash last night with superstars like Beyonce, Diddy, Kris Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross were in the building to help Ms ross celebrate.

Diddy’s daughters even performed with the Motown icon, while Beyonce belted out a soulful rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner joined Ms. Ross on stage.

Keep scrolling to see all the memorable moments from Ms. Ross’ birthday bash:

