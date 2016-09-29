As a style icon herself, Rihanna showed her second collection of Fenty x Puma at Paris Fashion Week. In true social media style, she livestreamed the show with none other than Tidal.

The show took place at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, where rooms were transformed into runways for a fashion progressive appeal.

Go behind the scenes, check out the best looks from the runway, and more! You don’t want to miss this Parisian high-fashion, athleisure fabulousness that only Rihanna could create.

BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma was originally published on hellobeautiful.com