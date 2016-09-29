As a style icon herself, Rihanna showed her second collection of Fenty x Puma at Paris Fashion Week. In true social media style, she livestreamed the show with none other than Tidal.
The show took place at Hotel Salomon de Rothschild, where rooms were transformed into runways for a fashion progressive appeal.
Go behind the scenes, check out the best looks from the runway, and more! You don’t want to miss this Parisian high-fashion, athleisure fabulousness that only Rihanna could create.
BEST IN SHOW: Rihanna Channels Marie Antoinette For Fenty x Puma was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. FENTY x PUMA
Rihanna models and walks in her own show in this pink ensemble. Love the PUMA fan!
2. FRESH OFF THE RUNWAY
Rihanna models her own collection. She told Vogue, “It was definitely a departure from the first collection; that collection had a much darker tone to it, intentionally so. To me, Spring should feel like something fresh, even though I’m not going to stop wearing black altogether. But I didn’t want it to be super-bubbly, so I kept it a bit street.”
3. FENTY x PUMA
Rihanna stated, “Everything was super-sporty and definitely highly influenced by 18th-century French culture, and the style of that time, mainly Marie Antoinette, and the Palace of Versailles. She just had this regal way about her, and everything she did was big. I wanted to mix that in with sport. I thought it would be a challenge, and it was! But I enjoyed it, and I hope that people do, too.”
4. FENTY x PUMA
Corsets were a poignant trend in Fenty x Puma. You saw them over dresses, sweatshirts, and as tops!
5. FENTY x PUMA
Yes, over sweatshirts!
6. FENTY x PUMA
More corset fun — SS17 is all about how you can wear vintage items in new ways.
7. FENTY x PUMA
“The other challenge was having to design part of the collection for men. I ended up just going back to myself for that, because, you know, I wear men’s clothes all the time. So I thought to myself, ‘Just design what you like to wear.’”
8. FENTY x PUMA
On the runway.
9. FENTY x PUMA
Up close backstage looks. Rihanna designed a line for both men and women.
10. FENTY x PUMA
All white looks for Spring/Summer 2017.
11. FENTY x PUMA
Looks like Rihanna was fond of the Stella McCartney platform.
12. FENTY x PUMA
Splashes of purple for regal style.
13. FENTY x PUMA
Green is Rihanna’s favorite color, no surprise to see it in her collection!
14. FENTY x PUMA
This ruffled backpack is feminine and sporty. Probably one of my favorite items from the second collaboration.
15. FENTY x PUMA
Rihanna’s mom said backstage, “She gets the design [talent] from her father but she’s always loved fashion … She would make clothes for her dolls when she was very small.”
16. FENTY x PUMA
Menswear.
17. FENTY x PUMA
This pearl choker is everything.
18. FENTY x PUMA
Sheer wonder.
19. FENTY x PUMA
Love these sheer biker shorts.
20. FENTY x PUMA
Rihanna on her show location, “Tonight it’s going to be a very salon-style show — very French — and that idea was inspired by those old Christian Dior shows from back in the day, when he would show in a small room. When I went to the Dior headquarters and heard the story of how Christian Dior used to show in those small spaces, it stunned me, because Dior is such a huge brand.”
21. FENTY x PUMA
Chocolate goodness.
22. FENTY x PUMA
Satin style.
23. FENTY x PUMA
Just wave.
24. FENTY x PUMA
Rihanna poses backstage with the models after the show.