2021 Met Gala: See the Celebrities Who Slayed and The Ones Who Missed the Mark

It’s been two years since Hollywood’s finest gathered to raise money for the Met and walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. So you had to know that the celebrities would bring it to the return of the gala with the 2021 theme being In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
This year’s theme is to honor the 75th anniversary of the Met Costume Institute and is a celebration of modern American fashion. Every celebrity interprets the theme in their own way. Some went literal with red, white, and blue with stars, and others went way left.
Check out the celebrities that slayed and the ones that fell short at the 2021 Met Gala
1. Kendall Jenner wearing Givenchy and Kim Kardashian wearing BalenciagaSource:Getty
2. Simone Biles wearing AreaSource:Getty
3. Erykah Badu wearing Them BrowneSource:Getty
4. Lupita Nyongo wearing Atelier VersaceSource:Getty
5. Gigi Hadid wearing PradaSource:Getty
6. Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph LaurenSource:Urban One
7. Maluma waring VersaceSource:Urban One
8. Saweetie wearing Christian CowanSource:Urban One
9. Justin Bieber wearing Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber wearing Saint LaurentSource:Urban One
10. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey wearing RodarteSource:Urban One
11. Gabrielle Union wearing Iris Van HerpenSource:Urban One
12. Lil Nas X wearing VersaceSource:Urban One
13. Megan Fox arrives wearing DundasSource:Urban One
14. Mary J. Blige wearing DundasSource:Getty
15. Virgil Abloh wearing Louis VuittonSource:Getty
16. Taraji P. Henson wearing MoschinoSource:Urban One
17. Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner wearing Tom FordSource:Getty
18. Ciara wearing DundasSource:Urban One
19. Lorde wearing BodeSource:Urban One
20. Frank Ocean wearing PradaSource:Getty
21. Donatella Versace wearing VersaceSource:Getty
22. Addison Rae wearing vintage Tom Ford for GucciSource:Getty
23. Cynthia Erivo and Jeremy Scott wearing MoschinoSource:Getty
24. Kim Petras wearing Collina StradaSource:WENN
25. Serena Williams wearing GucciSource:Getty
26. Karlie Kloss and Wes Gordon Carolina HerreraSource:Getty
27. Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry in VersaceSource:Getty
28. Naomia Osaka wearing Louis VuittonSource:Getty
29. Traces Ellis Ross wearing BalenciagaSource:Getty
30. Dan Levy wearing LoeweSource:Getty
31. Grimes wearing Iris Van HerpenSource:Getty
32. Jennifer Hudson wearing AZ FactorySource:Getty
33. Storm Reid wearing PradaSource:Getty
34. Elliot Page BalenciagaSource:Getty
35. Eiza Gonzalez wearing VersaceSource:Getty
36. Megan Thee Stallion wearing CoachSource:Getty
37. Billie Eilish wearing Oscar De La RentaSource:Getty
38. Naomi Campbell Dolce and GabannaSource:Getty
39. Teyana Taylor wearing Prabal GurungSource:Getty
