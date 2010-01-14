Obama Promises Millions To Haiti

President Barack Obama said Thursday that “one of the largest relief efforts in our recent history” is moving toward Haiti as he continued to mobilize the U.S. response to the island’s devastating earthquake.

Obama said the U.S. government is initially directing $100 million toward the relief effort, a figure he said would certainly grow over the year. “This is one of those moments that calls out for American leadership,” he said.

The death of one American citizen from Tuesday’s 7.0-magnitude quake was confirmed, with three others known to be missing, said State Department spokesman P.J. Crowley. The State Department is not releasing the identity of the dead American, pending notification of next of kin.

Crowley said the U.S. embassy has made contact with nearly 1,000 American citizens in Haiti, only a small fraction of the estimated 45,000 Americans in the country.

The first U.S. Army infantry troops – a little more than 100 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division – are heading to Haiti, due to leave Fort Bragg in North Carolina later Thursday. The troops will find locations to set up tents and other essentials in preparation for the arrival of another roughly 800 personnel from the division on Friday.

They come on top of some 2,200 Marines, also to be sent, as the military ramps up what Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton called “a full court press” to provide earthquake relief in the form of security, search and rescue, and the delivery of humanitarian supplies. Obama said more than a half dozen U.S. military ships also are expected to help, with the largest, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, arriving Thursday, and the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort also deployed.

But, aware that mishandling disaster can quickly become a liability for a president, he warned pre-emptively that it will take hours “and in many cases days” to get the full U.S. relief contingent on the ground, because of the badly damaged roads, airport, port and communications.

“None of this will seem quick enough if you have a loved one who’s trapped, if you’re sleeping on the streets, if you can’t feed your children,” Obama said. “So today, you must know that help is arriving. Much, much more help is on the way.”

As a start, the president said the U.S. military has secured the severely damaged airport in Port-au-Prince, preparing it to receive round-the-clock deliveries of heavy equipment and emergency supplies being flown in from the United States and countries around the world.

Sensitive to questions about whether the U.S. would need – or choose – to essentially take over Haiti’s now almost-nonexistent civil and governmental structure, the State Department spokesman stressed that U.S. troops sent to Haiti will be under U.S. command but there to augment and support the United Nations mission.

“We’re not taking over Haiti,” Crowley said. “We are helping to stabilize Haiti, we’re helping to provide them lifesaving support and materiel and we’re going to be there over the long term to help Haiti rebuild. But, the key is: we are maintaining constant contact with the Haitian government even given the difficult situation. What we’re doing is following the priorities that the Haitian government has outlined for us.”

Appearing on morning network news shows after cutting short an overseas trip, Clinton said it’s still too early to make a firm estimate of the number of deaths. But she said officials know that approximately 3 million people have been affected and that “tens of thousands, we fear, are dead.”

Clinton noted that the small Caribbean country was still recovering from the damage wrought by last year’s storms, with help from Washington, the United Nations and other countries.

She said “this is going to be a long-term effort,” from saving lives and providing food, water and medical supplies, to beginning the reconstruction process. Clinton appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CBS’s “The Early Show,” and NBC’s “Today” show.

Clinton advised people worried about relatives living in Haiti to call a special information number at the State Department – 1 888 407 4747, which is the operations center there. Obama directed people to go to http://www.state.gov for information about missing loved ones.

Obama also implored individual Americans to donate to the relief effort, saying they could get information on how to do so through the White House Website at http://www.whitehouse.gov.

Obama said Americans are being evacuated as quickly as possible. Crowley said 164 Americans have been airlifted out, including 42 non-essential officials and employee family members and 72 private citizens who were taken out on Coast Guard C-130s. Another 50 private citizens left on an Iceland Air flight. There are 360 Americans registered to leave on evacuation flights that will continue today.

“We will not rest until we account for our fellow Americans in harm’s way,” Obama said.

The president also said he has directed Vice President Joe Biden to travel to South Florida this weekend to meet with members of the Haitian-American community and responders.

