Haiti Earthquake: How You Can Help the Victims

After a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Haiti 10 miles from the capital of Port-au-Prince Tuesday, the United States and countries around the world have shifted their focus to helping those in need.

U.S. State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the earthquake a “catastrophic” event and said the United States “will be providing both civilian and military disaster relief and humanitarian assistance.”

In a blog post on the U.S. State Department Web site, Clinton’s Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills called for those wanting to help to donate $10 by texting “HAITI” to “90999.” The $10 donation will go automatically to the Red Cross “to help with relief efforts” and will be charged directly to your cell phone bill, the Web site said.

American Red Cross

Hours after the quake struck, the American Red Cross pledged an initial $200,000 to assist those affected by the devastation. The American Red Cross has partnered with the Haitian Red Cross, which is leading the response efforts.

“As with most earthquakes, we expect to see immediate needs for food, water, temporary shelter, medical services and emotional support,” said Tracy Reines, director of international disaster response for the American Red Cross, in a report posted on its Web site.

The American Red Cross offers several ways to donate to various funds, including international relief to Haiti.

Those who wish to donate by phone can dial (800) Redcross or (800) 257-7575.

Those who wish to donate by mail can do so by contacting their local Red Cross chapter or by mailing a donation to the following address:

American Red Cross

P.O. Box 37243

Washington D.C. 20013

William J. Clinton Foundation

Former president Bill Clinton is the United Nations special envoy to Haiti.

“My UN office and the rest of the UN system are monitoring the situation,” Clinton said in a statement today. “While we don’t yet know the full impact of this 7.0-magnitude earthquake, we do know that the survivors need immediate help.”

Click here to donate to the foundation’s Haiti Relief Fund and other relief efforts they support.

