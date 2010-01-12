CLOSE
GALLERY: Introducing David Agbodji

Introducing David Agbodji, one of the newest male models taking the industry by storm.

Agbodji is the face (and body) of the new Calvin Klein ad, pictured both in the nude and in a classic Calvin suit, side by side looking equally delectable in both images. Its not often that black models, and especially black male models, are chosen to represent huge brands. Its good to see that when they do it, they do it very well.

Take a gratuitous moment to gaze upon the fabulous ad in its entirety below:

While this is his first major campaign the impressive model has been making his rounds on the fashion circuit for quite some time. Check him out below taking the esteemed opening and closing runway walks for the Calvin Klein Spring 2010 show and starring in shoots for GQ and Surface Mag.

