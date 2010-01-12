Detroit Woman Accused Of Ordering Hit On Mom

A 20-year-old Detroit woman who police say had a strained relationship with her mother is accused of talking her 22-year-old boyfriend into shooting the older woman to death.

Devonna Hines and Antoine Perkins are charged with murder in the slaying of 41-year-old Kathy Hines.

A Jan. 3 911 call from Devonna Hines led police to her mother’s body in the home they shared at least part-time. Kathy Hines had been shot multiple times.

Authorities say investigators later learned Devonna Hines tried to use her mother’s ATM card between the time Kathy Hines is believed to have died and when the 911 call was made.

A magistrate entered a not-guilty plea on Devonna Hines’ behalf Monday. She wasn’t represented by an attorney. Perkins was to be arraigned Tuesday.

