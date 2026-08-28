Here is what you need to know about keeping your home safe and functional year round

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1650144151, 'Portrait of young afro woman repairing furniture with a screwdriver at home. Repair and renovation home concept.' uploaded by user #224074813, retrieved from ShutterStock on August 27th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Your home will be safer and more functional all year if you take home maintenance seriously. Don’t wait until something breaks down to fix it. Spreading out tasks like inspecting your plumbing and protecting the exterior makes your work less overwhelming than doing everything at once.

According to Yahoo Finance, 65% of homeowners have ignored a maintenance task that needed their attention in the past five years. You’ll end up spending more money to fix your home if you don’t do repairs and check if everything is working safely on time.

Learn what you should prioritize during property maintenance to avoid costly mistakes.

How Much Should Home Maintenance Cost?

It depends. When you move into a new home where everything was installed correctly, it won’t cost you much to maintain it. Older properties often require more attention. You may spend more on home upkeep when you need to replace:

Damaged roofing

Old plumbing systems

Appliances

What Does Home Maintenance Include?

Fixing damage and checking if all your systems are working as they should. Maintaining your home shouldn’t just include cleaning the rooms and mowing the lawn. See the full details on the things home maintenance experts can help you with. Some of them are:

Inspecting your HVAC system and fixing any damages

Repairing your roof

Cleaning the gutters to remove debris

Don’t neglect the exterior of your home since it’s the one protecting your property. As you plan for exterior home repairs, go around and note down any damages you see. You can even ask an expert to inspect your home at least once annually. They’ll give you a detailed report.

A small plumbing problem can lead to water damage and inconvenience you. Addressing such issues helps you avoid paying huge water bills. You’ll also be protecting other items in your home.

Simplify Your Home Maintenance Routine

When you think of all the things you need to do to keep your home in the best shape, you might feel like it’s a lot of work at first. Focus on seasonal property care rather than doing everything in one weekend. You can create lists for:

Monthly tasks

Seasonal ones

Annual tasks

Those you do on demand

Monthly jobs might include checking for leaks and changing filters. Servicing your HVAC system and cleaning the gutters mostly need to happen seasonally. Set reminders in your calendar in case you often forget to reach out to contractors in time.

You may be able to handle some simple home improvement tasks on your own. It’s still important to know when you need experts. Avoid risking causing more damage by calling pros if you don’t have the right skills or tools to fix something.

Once you’re done with home maintenance tasks, check them off your list and keep records where necessary. These may be important when you’re filing claims with insurance companies. They help you protect your warranties too.

Creating a Safe Functional Home

You’ll find home maintenance much easier once you figure out what needs your attention and create several lists.

Avoid waiting until damage spreads to call experts. Doing seasonal or monthly maintenance helps you stay ahead of your property’s upkeep needs. Get the latest entertainment news on our site.