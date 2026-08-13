Goldston Public Library to Host Diabetes Prevention Program

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Source: Stockblocks Enterprise / Radio One Digital

Goldston Public Library, in collaboration with the Chatham County Public Health Department, will host a Diabetes Prevention Program on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Goldston Public Library. The free program is open to adults and will focus on type 2 diabetes prevention, management, and treatment.

WHAT: Diabetes Prevention Program



WHERE: Goldston Public Library

E. M. Harris Jr. Conference Room

9235 Pittsboro Goldston Road

Goldston, NC 27252

WHEN: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 2:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Led by Laura Hearn, a registered dietitian with the Chatham County Public Health Department, the program will provide participants with information about the risks of diabetes and ways to prevent, manage, and seek treatment for diabetes.

Participants will learn more about type 2 diabetes and how they can take steps to reduce their risk through the Chatham County Public Health Department’s Diabetes Prevention Program.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 919-742-5641.

Residents may visit the library’s website at www.chathamlibraries.org or contact Goldston Public Library at 919-898-4522 or goldston.library@chathamlibraries.org for information on this and other events and programs.

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

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