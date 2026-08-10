A'ja Wilson Graces Cover of Wheaties Box & Drops Nike A'Two Sneakers Celebrating The Moment

Wheaties / A’ja Wilson

There is no doubt that Las Vegas Aces superstar, WNBA MVP, and champion A’ja Wilson is the face of the league, so it’s no surprise that the same face is gracing a Wheaties box.

Nike is partnering with the General Mills cereal brand, Wheaties, to honor WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson, blessing her with a limited-edition Wheaties box along with a custom Nike A’Two “A’Wheaties” PE.

“Being on the cover of a Wheaties box is one of those things you grow up dreaming about,” A’ja Wilson said in a press release. “For me, this is about showing every little girl what’s possible when you dream big. I’m proud of the work, proud of the journey and proud to partner with a brand that celebrates champions who keep pushing the game forward.”

“A’ja is the definition of a Wheaties Champion — a generational talent whose leadership, resilience and commitment to empowering others has set a new standard,” said Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Wheaties at General Mills. “She doesn’t just dominate the game; she creates space for more girls and women to see themselves in it. We’re proud to celebrate A’ja on the iconic orange box as she racks up wins on and off the court.”

The celebratory moment gives Wilson, a three-time champion and four-time MVP, her well-deserved flowers.

How Can You Get A Pair of A’ja Wilson’s Limited A’Two Sneakers

Wheaties

Aces fans and stans of Wilson can not only purchase a box of the cereal with her face on it, but they can also try to secure a pair of her Nike A’Two “A’Wheaties” PE in a giveaway hosted by Wheaties on Instagram.

The sneakers debuted last week, August 8, during a matchup with the Minnesota Lynx, which also coincided with her birthday, and come in the signature orange hue of the Wheaties box and feature cool designs like a splash of milk around the sneaker’s logo.

Good luck at landing a pair of those kicks, and congrats to Wilson on adding a Wheaties box cover to her growing list of accomplishments.

You can see reactions to the kicks below.