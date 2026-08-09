Usher Or Uhhh… Sure? Usher Denies Body Double Deception Onstage After ‘Confessions’ Clone Conspiracies Go Viral

What the Ush?! Usher is reacting to rumors he was “trading places” with a body double instead of performing onstage in New Jersey. Social media is still in shambles with “Caught Up” clone conspiracies.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Whether fans are singing along, swooning, or side-eyeing shenanigans, the R&B Tour is one viral sensation after another. On Friday, Aug. 7, Raymond & Brown took over the MetLife stadium and quickly took over social media again. Instead of stunts like Usher’s shocking cheek-peeking performance, fans started to wonder if they were actually watching the beloved “Superstar” singer.

“So y’all telling me this a fake Usher?” the caption asked on a clip of the singer with a suspiciously low fitted and shades.

Between the Super Bowl Halftime Show and blockbuster Las Vegas residency, fans feel like they know every move and angle, even if they never get tired of watching Usher. Yet, the clips from the Friday show raised suspicions about everything from his dancing to a seemingly slimmer face.

Some noted that the biggest tell of all is that Usher didn’t give flash his abs or show any other skin. And did the dimples go ghost?

If anything, social media slueths suggested it looked more like Jimmy Butler or Ne-Yo popping and locking in all white.

While a larger debate continues about commentary on stars’ changing looks and speculation about their health, wondering if that’s the real Usher at all is a very different story.

The legend couldn’t miss the clone chatter and entered the chat to clear some things up.

Check out Usher’s reaction and how he surprised fans for night two in New Jersey after the flip!