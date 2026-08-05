Black ADHD Creator Brianne Saturdays Accuses White Influencer Of Copying Her Video 'Word For Word' — And Black Women Are Calling Out A Familiar Pattern

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Source: NurPhoto / Getty The conversation about who gets credit online is back again after ADHD content creator Brianne Saturdays accused another creator of copying one of her videos word for word. Watch the viral video and read the discourse inside. The dispute quickly gained traction across social media after Brianne shared a side-by-side comparison of the two videos — one of her and another of creator Laurie Faulkner. The video showed what many viewers see as striking similarities in the wording, pacing, sentence structure, and delivery. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the comparison sparked widespread debate about originality, creator ethics, and whether educational content creators have a responsibility to credit the people whose work inspires them. RELATED CONTENT: From TikTok To Top Shelf: 10 Viral Beauty Products I’m Not Letting Go Of In 2026

Brianne creates content centered on ADHD education and awareness. She has built a loyal audience by breaking down complex topics in an accessible way. But many supporters say the issue extends far beyond one video. An Instagram post highlighting the controversy pointed to the stark difference in the creators’ audiences. Brianne reportedly has roughly 40,000 TikTok followers and around 3,000 Instagram followers, while Faulkner’s audience is significantly larger, with more than 185,000 followers on TikTok and roughly 330,000 on Instagram. The post also alleged that after the accusations gained momentum, Faulkner disabled comments on her account. As of now, she has not publicly addressed the allegations. Check out the viral video below: For many Black creators, the situation feels painfully familiar.