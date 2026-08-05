Cleveland's New WNBA Team Has a Name: Meet the Sirens

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The WNBA’s return to Cleveland is officially taking shape, and the city’s newest franchise now has a name.

On Aug. 4, Rock Entertainment Group, the ownership group behind Cleveland’s expansion team, unveiled the Cleveland Sirens during a launch event at Rocket Arena. The franchise is scheduled to tip off its inaugural WNBA season in 2028, marking the league’s return to Cleveland for the first time in more than two decades, Newsweek reports.

The team also revealed its new branding and logo, introducing fans to an identity rooted in mythology while signaling a fresh chapter for professional women’s basketball in Northeast Ohio.

The name “Sirens” draws inspiration from Greek mythology. Sirens are legendary creatures often depicted as part bird and part mermaid, famous for their mesmerizing songs that lured sailors off course. While the myths portray them as mysterious and powerful figures, the franchise is embracing the symbolism of strength, confidence and an unforgettable presence on the court.

The Cleveland franchise is part of the WNBA’s aggressive expansion plans as the league continues to experience unprecedented growth in popularity, attendance and television ratings. Along with Cleveland, the WNBA has awarded expansion teams to Detroit and Philadelphia. Cleveland will join the league in 2028, followed by Detroit in 2029 and Philadelphia in 2030.

The league has already begun expanding this season with the debuts of the Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire, underscoring the WNBA’s commitment to bringing professional women’s basketball to more markets across North America.

While the Sirens represent a new beginning, they also reconnect Cleveland to its WNBA roots.

Before the Sirens, the city was home to the Cleveland Rockers, one of the WNBA’s original eight franchises. The Rockers competed from the league’s inaugural 1997 season until 2003 under then-Cleveland Cavaliers owner Gordon Gund. After Gund stepped away from ownership, the franchise was unable to find a buyer and ultimately folded, leaving Cleveland without a WNBA team.

Now, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is bringing the league back to the city through the Sirens. According to reports, Gilbert and Rock Entertainment Group plan to celebrate the city’s basketball history by hosting throwback nights and other special events honoring the legacy of the original Rockers.

With a new identity, a growing fan base and the momentum of the WNBA behind it, the Cleveland Sirens are poised to usher in an exciting new era of women’s basketball when they finally take the court in 2028.

And yes, the merch is available to purchase now.

See how social media is getting behind the latest WNBA team below.