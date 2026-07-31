Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: The State of Black America to a Father-Led Movement & More

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Sybil Wilkes is back with another edition of “What We Need to Know,” the daily roundup that keeps our community informed and ready to move. Her latest rundown touched everything from the state of Black America to a father-led movement in Atlanta. Here’s the breakdown of the news that matters most to us right now.

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A Sobering Report on Black America

The National Urban League has released a new State of Black America report, and the findings demand our attention. The report warns that economic and political prospects for Black Americans have severely worsened under current administration policies. League CEO Marc Morial made an important point: while these policy rollbacks specifically target Black communities, the economic damage won’t stop there. Working-class and aspirational families across the board will feel the fallout. The message is clear—what happens to us affects everyone, and staying informed is the first step toward protecting our progress.