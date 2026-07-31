Triangle Residents May Be Paying Extra Fees: Here’s Tips From Experts

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Triangle residents have grown accustomed to seeing credit card surcharges at restaurants, service providers and small businesses. But consumer advocates say some shoppers also may be paying unnecessary fees when using debit cards — and that’s something they can often avoid.

Businesses are increasingly passing along processing costs to customers as credit card transaction fees continue to rise. While North Carolina businesses can add a surcharge to credit card purchases in many cases, federal payment network rules generally prohibit merchants from applying those same surcharges to purchases made with a debit card, even if the card is processed as a credit transaction.

Consumers should review receipts carefully to ensure they are not being charged a fee for using a debit card. If they spot a surcharge, they should ask the business to remove it or clarify why it was applied. If the charge remains, customers can report the issue to their card issuer or payment network.

Shoppers also can reduce costs by paying with cash where discounts are offered or by asking businesses whether they provide fee-free payment options. Some merchants waive processing fees for cash, checks or automated bank transfers.

Experts recommend comparing payment methods before making large purchases. In some cases, using a rewards credit card may offset a surcharge if the value of the rewards exceeds the added fee. Otherwise, paying with a debit card or another fee-free option may save money.

Consumers should also monitor statements for unexpected charges and contact their financial institution if they believe a merchant improperly assessed a fee.

As more businesses shift payment processing costs to customers, understanding when surcharges are allowed — and when they are not — can help Triangle residents avoid paying more than necessary at checkout.