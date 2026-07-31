Listen Live
Close
Local

Triangle Residents May Be Paying Extra Fee

Triangle Residents May Be Paying Extra Fees: Here’s Tips From Experts

Published on July 31, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Aerial of Downtown Raleigh
Source: Spencer Hart / Getty

Triangle residents have grown accustomed to seeing credit card surcharges at restaurants, service providers and small businesses. But consumer advocates say some shoppers also may be paying unnecessary fees when using debit cards — and that’s something they can often avoid.

Businesses are increasingly passing along processing costs to customers as credit card transaction fees continue to rise. While North Carolina businesses can add a surcharge to credit card purchases in many cases, federal payment network rules generally prohibit merchants from applying those same surcharges to purchases made with a debit card, even if the card is processed as a credit transaction.

Consumers should review receipts carefully to ensure they are not being charged a fee for using a debit card. If they spot a surcharge, they should ask the business to remove it or clarify why it was applied. If the charge remains, customers can report the issue to their card issuer or payment network.

Shoppers also can reduce costs by paying with cash where discounts are offered or by asking businesses whether they provide fee-free payment options. Some merchants waive processing fees for cash, checks or automated bank transfers.

Experts recommend comparing payment methods before making large purchases. In some cases, using a rewards credit card may offset a surcharge if the value of the rewards exceeds the added fee. Otherwise, paying with a debit card or another fee-free option may save money.

Consumers should also monitor statements for unexpected charges and contact their financial institution if they believe a merchant improperly assessed a fee.

As more businesses shift payment processing costs to customers, understanding when surcharges are allowed — and when they are not — can help Triangle residents avoid paying more than necessary at checkout.

SEE ALSO

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Aerial of Downtown Raleigh
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Triangle Residents May Be Paying Extra Fees: Here’s Tips From Experts

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Weso

Azealia Banks Just Crowned The 'Worst Rapper Of All Time' — And Her Answer Is Pure Petty

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Weso

‘D—k Little As Hell’ — Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex Tape Leaks Online, Finesse2Tymes Adds Fuel To The Fire

Comments
Culture  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Katie Nolan Talks Fanatics Fest, Call of Duty and ‘Casuals’ Podcast

Comments
Trending
16 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

LeBron To Philly AI Memes Are Out Of Control, But We Love It

Comments
7 Items
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

SIKE!: ‘Wonder Man’ Is Not Returning For A 2nd Season After All

Comments
9 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Diddy's Release Date Moved Up Again Just Days After He's Thrown In Solitary Confinement For Prison Fight

Comments
11 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Reportedly Planning His Own ‘The Last Dance’-style ESPN Documentary – Page 14

Comments
3 Items
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘I’m Very Honest About Surgery’ — Why Do We Assume Every Slimmer Celebrity Bought A New Body? Cardi B Has Questions

Comments
Trending
11 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Hip-Hop Brand Collabs That Shaped Sneaker Culture Forever

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close