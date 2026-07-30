Listen Live
Close
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Calls Storm Owner "Embarrassing" For Yelling At Fans

Sophie Cunningham Calls Storm Co-Owner "Embarrassing" For Yelling At Fans Amid Anti-Trans Controversy

The Seattle Storm have since apologized for Keaton’s behavior and suspended her from the next five home games.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Sophie Cunningham wasn’t available to speak after the Indiana Fever’s win over the Seattle Storm about the anti-trans women’s sports rally outside the arena, but she checked in on social media.

The anti-trans rhetoric spilled into the arena when two teenage girls sat courtside and held up a sign that read “Thank you, Sophie for speaking up for girls!”

They also showed their support for Cunningham’s statement by wearing XX-XY shirts, representing the chromosome difference between men and women. Former gymnast Jennifer Sey owns the company with a mission statement that says it’s “unfair and dangerous to allow males (XY) to compete in girls’ and women’s (XX) sports.”

The two teens said they were verbally harassed by Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton, who told them “Jesus loves everyone.”

While on Brandi Kruse’s Undivided podcast, they said the situation escalated and left them in tears when Keaton told them “I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you’ve done,” and called them “f-cking insane.”

The Seattle Storm have since apologized for Keaton’s behavior and suspended her from the next five home games.

As the Storm tried to clean up the mess, they released a statement saying everyone “deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect,”

Cunningham then responded with her own thoughts on Keaton’s exchange.

“I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind,” she wrote. “Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon💕 yay for gifts.”

She did jab at Keaton though, ending the tweet, “Truly embarrassing of the co-owner. Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

See social media’s reaction to Cunningham’s response below.

Sophie Cunningham Calls Storm Co-Owner "Embarrassing" For Yelling At Fans Amid Anti-Trans Controversy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Entrepreneurship  |  Alison Green

Why timing is becoming the most valuable asset in B2B sales

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Sophie Cunningham Calls Storm Co-Owner "Embarrassing" For Yelling At Fans Amid Anti-Trans Controversy

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Shaq Fires Back At “Ring Chaser” Critics Over LeBron James’ 76ers Move

Comments
Entertainment  |  Lauren E. Williams

Have You Seen The Silver Fox Spraying Cologne Into The Air – And Catching It?

Comments
Trending
6 Items

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Return Of The Low Cut: 5 NBA Players Who Have Returned To The Caesar

Comments
3 Items
Books  |  Shannon Dawson

8 Black Fantasy Books To Read After ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

Comments
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Jay Rush Jennings Is Blending Soul and Street for a Sound All His Own

Comments
3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Katt Williams, Nipsey Hussle Shine In New TextNow Phone Campaign

Comments
Celebrity  |  Wissam Omar

Kanye West Says ‘Bully’ Holds More Meaning Than His Albums ‘Graduation’ & ‘Watch The Throne’

Comments
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Two Black-Owned Banks Uniting To Form A Historic Merger

Comments

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close