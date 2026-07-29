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Katt Williams, Nipsey Hussle Shine In New TextNow Phone Campaign

A national campaign from an innovative app-based phone company features Katt Williams, and a song from the late Nipsey Hussle.

Published on July 29, 2026
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A new app-based phone company is making a strong statement in their first national campaign, enlisting the legendary comedic actor Katt Williams as a spokesperson and using music from the late Nipsey Hussle in their first ad.

TextNow launched its first national campaign, aptly titled “Way Too Smart To Pay Dumb”. The commercial features Williams against an urban backdrop, setting the tone early by remarking, “Man, it feels good to expose these fools.”

The commercial features “U See Us”, from Nipsey Hussle’s much-acclaimed Crenshaw mixtape. The song placement is significant, as his estate has made it a point to ensure that his legacy and artwork is only attached to something the late artist would’ve believed in.

TextNow is an app-based service – users can download the app, create an account and choose their number and instantly activate their service on the company’s 5G network. Users can also add data according to their needs, ranging from $1.99 by the day to unlimited plans. Founded in Waterloo, Ontario in 2009, TextNow is the country’s largest app-based phone service which also has offices in San Francisco, California.

“TextNow is for people who aim to be the boss in every aspect of their lives. It’s for those who dare to do things differently and refuse to let systems or any bill call the shots,” said Katt Williams in the press statement. “No one should be out here overpaying to stay connected in today’s ever-connected society when smarter options like TextNow exist. Say goodbye to those intentionally confusing contracts designed to keep you locked in and overpaying for wireless services because TextNow is proving that staying connected doesn’t mean giving up control, and that’s what being too smart to pay dumb is about.” 

“Katt was the ideal partner because he doesn’t just understand what this campaign represents. He lives it,” said Derek Ting, TextNow Founder and CEO of the 2018 Emmy Award winner. “He is known for exposing the truth and sharing unfiltered perspectives. Throughout his career he has done things his own way and on his own terms. No one told him what his act should look like, what deals to take, or how to build his audience. That’s the exact energy we wanted for this campaign. TextNow exists for people who are finished letting someone else set the terms for their career, their money, and yes, even their phone plan.” 

Check out the entire commercial above. 

Katt Williams, Nipsey Hussle Shine In New TextNow Phone Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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