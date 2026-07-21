R&B stars who stepped away from the spotlight for a health crisis

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Fame didn’t spare Muni Long, Ray J, or Tamar Braxton from serious health crises this year, each of which forced them to step back from music and speak openly about recovery. Their stories are a reminder that chronic and sudden illness can hit anyone, no matter how much success they’ve achieved.

An estimated 129 million Americans live with at least one major chronic disease, according to the CDC. A health crisis does not care how many records you have sold. Four R&B stars stepped away from the spotlight to deal with serious health issues, and their stories hit closer to home than you might expect.

Muni Long: From Grammy Stage to Transplant Ward

Muni Long was fresh off a 2025 Grammy win when lupus, a chronic illness she has managed since 2014, turned life-threatening. Pneumonia struck mid-tour, and a full-blown health crisis that led to the following:

Doctors ordered her off Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour in November 2025

After going home for Thanksgiving, she woke up in a hospital where, according to Good Morning America, specialists gave her one week to live

A double-lung transplant followed in December 2025

Her doctors believe she could perform again within a year. This was a stunning comeback from a long-term illness that nearly ended everything.

Ray J: A Heart Running at 25 Percent

In January 2026, Ray J checked into a Las Vegas hospital with pneumonia and left with a far scarier diagnosis. His heart was functioning at roughly a quarter of normal capacity, causing the following:

Doctors diagnosed him with cardiomyopathy, which his mother later confirmed publicly

In a January Instagram video, he told shocked fans, “my health is not OK”

Years of heavy substance use caused the damage, by his own account

He still played one Valentine’s Day show with a heart monitor taped to his chest

His condition remains serious, and his family says it has placed real limits on his career. Closer to home, a lasting diagnosis like this is exactly the kind of situation an experienced SSDI lawyer in Greenwood handles every day.

Tamar Braxton: A Health Crisis That Became a Wake-Up Call

According to Billboard, Tamar Braxton was found in a pool of blood in August 2025 with a fractured nose and missing teeth, an incident doctors linked to sleepwalking. Here’s what happened:

On Instagram, she announced that she “almost died.”

The incident temporarily cost her mobility, along with several teeth

Medical leave followed, pausing promotion of her family’s TV series

By October, she declared herself back. Her openness about the mental side of healing struck a chord with fans who have been inspired by her resilience.

The Spotlight Can Wait

Fame buys a lot of things, but it can’t buy perfect health. As this article has shown, a health crisis can happen to anyone. While fame and wealth can help these stars get better treatment than average, they’re still vulnerable to the harm of an unhealthy lifestyle.

If you’re interested in more relevant celebrity news, see our latest articles for more.