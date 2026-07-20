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Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Top 10 Marlon Wayans Movies and TV Shows Every Fan Should Watch From blockbuster comedies to critically acclaimed dramas, Marlon Wayans has built one of the most versatile careers in Hollywood. Whether he’s making audiences laugh with unforgettable characters or proving his dramatic acting abilities, Wayans has remained a fan favorite for more than 30 years. Here are our picks for the top 10 Marlon Wayans movies and TV shows.

10. The Sixth Man (1997) Marlon stars as Kenny Tyler, a college basketball player whose team gets an unexpected boost from the spirit of his late brother. The heartfelt sports comedy has become a cult classic thanks to its unique blend of humor and emotion.

9. Little Man (2006) Marlon and Shawn Wayans team up for one of the wildest comedies of the 2000s. The film follows two brothers who mistakenly believe a tiny jewel thief disguised as a baby is actually an abandoned child, leading to nonstop laughs.

8. HIM (2025) Wayans surprised audiences by stepping into the psychological horror genre with HIM. The film showcases a darker side of his acting abilities and proves he continues to evolve as an entertainer decades into his career.

7. Air (2023) In the critically acclaimed film about Nike’s pursuit of Michael Jordan, Marlon delivers a standout dramatic performance as George Raveling. The role earned praise from critics and reminded audiences that his talents extend far beyond comedy.

6. A Haunted House (2013) A hilarious spoof of the paranormal horror craze, A Haunted House became another box office success for Wayans. Filled with outrageous jokes and over the top scares, it’s one of his funniest leading performances.

5. Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996) This cult favorite hilariously spoofs classic hood films from the 1990s. Marlon’s unforgettable performance helped establish the Wayans family as masters of parody comedy.

4. Requiem for a Dream (2000) Often considered the best dramatic performance of his career, Wayans stars alongside Jared Leto in Darren Aronofsky’s powerful psychological drama. His emotional performance proved he could excel in serious roles just as easily as comedy.

3. The Wayans Bros. (1995 to 1999) Before dominating the box office, Marlon starred with his brother Shawn in this beloved WB sitcom. The series became one of the defining Black sitcoms of the late 1990s and helped launch both brothers into television stardom.

2. Scary Movie (2000) Marlon’s portrayal of Shorty Meeks helped make Scary Movie one of the biggest comedy hits of its era. The film reinvented the parody genre and remains one of the most quotable comedies ever made.

1. White Chicks (2004) Few comedy films have had the lasting cultural impact of White Chicks. Marlon and Shawn’s performances as two FBI agents disguised as wealthy socialites created countless iconic scenes, memorable quotes, and viral moments that continue to entertain new generations more than 20 years later.